Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $188.73.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $205.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th.

In other news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total value of $151,144.96. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares in the company, valued at $5,809,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,217 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,556 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,002,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $137.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $78.70 and a 12 month high of $203.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.92.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 9.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

