DECOIN Price Hits $0.0370 (DTEP)

DECOIN (CURRENCY:DTEP) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One DECOIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0370 or 0.00000487 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including VinDAX and Cat.Ex. In the last week, DECOIN has traded 24.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. DECOIN has a market capitalization of $974,152.56 and approximately $5,469.00 worth of DECOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000031 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000553 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

DECOIN Profile

DTEP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2018. DECOIN’s total supply is 73,541,970 coins and its circulating supply is 26,359,643 coins. DECOIN’s official website is www.decoin.io. DECOIN’s official Twitter account is @

Buying and Selling DECOIN

DECOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: VinDAX and Cat.Ex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DECOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DECOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DECOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

