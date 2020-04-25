DeepOnion Price Reaches $0.0709 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $39,000.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DeepOnion has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0709 or 0.00000932 BTC on major exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00007193 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004167 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0895 or 0.00001176 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000493 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00053467 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Stocks.Exchange, Coindeal, Crex24, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Trade Satoshi and RightBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.