Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 100,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,505,000 after purchasing an additional 23,701 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 614,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after purchasing an additional 66,278 shares during the period. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $137.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.76. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $106.14 and a 12-month high of $181.99. The company has a market capitalization of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.93.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

