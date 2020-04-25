Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stake Lowered by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,911 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DE. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter worth $34,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $138.63. 1,498,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,024,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.76. The firm has a market cap of $43.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.03. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $106.14 and a twelve month high of $181.99.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.35. Deere & Company had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.58%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $205.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Deere & Company from $204.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $208.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.93.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,346,036.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,099,372. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

