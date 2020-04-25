DEEX (DEEX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,695.00

DEEX (CURRENCY:DEEX) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. In the last seven days, DEEX has traded 7.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DEEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0083 or 0.00000109 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. DEEX has a market cap of $466,709.84 and $1,695.00 worth of DEEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEEX alerts:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000151 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000027 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000206 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000215 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX Profile

DEEX (DEEX) is a coin. It launched on November 8th, 2017. DEEX’s total supply is 87,811,933 coins and its circulating supply is 56,528,700 coins. DEEX’s official website is www.deex.exchange. DEEX’s official Twitter account is @deex_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DEEX Coin Trading

DEEX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DEEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.