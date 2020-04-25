Denali Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Denali Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,200 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after buying an additional 8,261,619 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after buying an additional 2,276,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in AT&T by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after buying an additional 1,674,076 shares during the last quarter. 56.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.46. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.08 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.40.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

