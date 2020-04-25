Denarius Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (D)

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, Denarius has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Denarius coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00001305 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. Denarius has a market capitalization of $721,335.19 and $96.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Denarius alerts:

Electra (ECA) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

Denarius (CRYPTO:D) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 7,310,355 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin. The official website for Denarius is denarius.io. The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Denarius Coin Trading

Denarius can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, CoinExchange, SouthXchange, Cryptohub and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Denarius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Denarius using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Denarius Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Denarius and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.