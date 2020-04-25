Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $281.50 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) to post sales of $281.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Denbury Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $250.50 million to $312.49 million. Denbury Resources posted sales of $305.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Denbury Resources will report full year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $793.70 million to $1.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $591.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Denbury Resources.

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.73 million. Denbury Resources had a net margin of 17.02% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The company’s revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denbury Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.25 price target on shares of Denbury Resources in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Denbury Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.86.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Denbury Resources by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 372,034 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 11,247 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Denbury Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 171,616 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 12,142 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Denbury Resources by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 13,374 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its position in Denbury Resources by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 87,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Denbury Resources by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,862 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 13,637 shares in the last quarter. 70.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DNR stock opened at $0.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.76 million, a P/E ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 3.84. Denbury Resources has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.89.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

