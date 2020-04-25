Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) and Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Critical Contrast

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) and Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Vermilion Energy and Denbury Resources, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vermilion Energy 1 11 2 0 2.07 Denbury Resources 2 3 0 0 1.60

Vermilion Energy presently has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 301.91%. Denbury Resources has a consensus target price of $0.86, indicating a potential upside of 157.46%. Given Vermilion Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Vermilion Energy is more favorable than Denbury Resources.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

31.2% of Vermilion Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.8% of Denbury Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Denbury Resources shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Denbury Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vermilion Energy $1.27 billion 0.45 $24.72 million $0.33 11.12 Denbury Resources $1.27 billion 0.13 $216.96 million $0.40 0.84

Denbury Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Vermilion Energy. Denbury Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vermilion Energy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Vermilion Energy has a beta of 2.17, suggesting that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Denbury Resources has a beta of 3.84, suggesting that its share price is 284% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vermilion Energy and Denbury Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vermilion Energy 1.93% 3.30% 1.42% Denbury Resources 17.02% 14.94% 4.08%

Summary

Denbury Resources beats Vermilion Energy on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc. acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells. The company also owns 48% interest in 930,000 net acres of land and 103 net producing gas wells; 32,600 net acres of developed and 1,149,400 net acres of undeveloped land, and 105 net producing oil wells and 8 net producing natural gas wells; and 148,700 net acres of land and 118 net producing oil wells. In addition, it owns 20% interest in the offshore Corrib gas field; and 60% interest in the Wandoo field comprises 59,600 acres; and lands of 652,800 net acres, 242,500 net acres, and 2.35 million net acres. Further, the company has 181,664 barrels of oil equivalent (Mboe) of gross proved reserves and 284,476 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 43,466 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 63,918 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 11,802 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 22,196 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 12,991 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 25,735 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 13,093 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 20,575 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 9,668 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 14,480 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; 25,147 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 56,214 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves; and 131 Mboe of gross proved reserves and 191 Mboe of gross proved plus probable reserves. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Denbury Resources Company Profile

Denbury Resources Inc. operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 262 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves, including 255 million barrels of crude oil, and condensate and natural gas liquids, as well as 43 billion cubic feet of natural gas. Denbury Resources Inc. was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

