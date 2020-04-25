Dero (DERO) Price Hits $0.35 on Major Exchanges

Dero (CURRENCY:DERO) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 25th. Dero has a total market capitalization of $3.38 million and approximately $590,741.00 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dero coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00004600 BTC on exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. In the last week, Dero has traded 18% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dinastycoin (DCY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000140 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dero

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 5th, 2017. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,658,870 coins. The Reddit community for Dero is /r/DeroProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The official message board for Dero is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official Twitter account is @DeroProject.

Buying and Selling Dero

Dero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

