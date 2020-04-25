Desire (DSR) Price Tops $0.0010 on Major Exchanges

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Over the last week, Desire has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Desire has a market capitalization of $10,167.49 and $4,376.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Stocks.Exchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,610.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.66 or 0.02583904 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $242.66 or 0.03188319 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.11 or 0.00592720 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.40 or 0.00806742 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013875 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00077467 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00027041 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $45.28 or 0.00594875 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin. The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Desire Coin Trading

Desire can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

