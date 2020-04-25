Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) was downgraded by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on DLAKY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Deutsche Lufthansa has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $24.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.31.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.66 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

