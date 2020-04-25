DeVault (DVT) One Day Volume Tops $21.00

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 25th. DeVault has a total market cap of $45,028.34 and approximately $21.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeVault coin can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. In the last week, DeVault has traded 12% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000146 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000029 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000202 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000215 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000109 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeVault

DeVault is a coin. It launched on May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 245,361,187 coins and its circulating supply is 205,461,834 coins. The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for DeVault is www.devault.cc. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto. DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto.

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeVault should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

