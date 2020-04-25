Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Devon Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of DVN opened at $10.52 on Friday. Devon Energy has a twelve month low of $4.70 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.73 and a beta of 2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.16.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Devon Energy will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in Devon Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,918 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in Devon Energy by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,587 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its position in Devon Energy by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 5,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 25,113 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brave Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Brave Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,405 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Devon Energy

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

