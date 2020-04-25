Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $145.00.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Investec downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

NYSE DEO traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,310. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.58 and a 200 day moving average of $153.80. Diageo has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $176.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $1.4355 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

