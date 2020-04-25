Diamond (DMD) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Diamond (CURRENCY:DMD) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. Diamond has a market capitalization of $778,925.92 and approximately $223.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Diamond coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002956 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Diamond has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Diamond alerts:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002160 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Riecoin (RIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000093 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Diamond Profile

Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,463,097 coins. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

Buying and Selling Diamond

Diamond can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Diamond should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.