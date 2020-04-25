DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $188.63 Million

Equities research analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) will report sales of $188.63 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $219.99 million and the lowest is $155.07 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $202.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $798.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $515.11 million to $981.06 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $891.11 million, with estimates ranging from $714.79 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.04.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,341,000 after purchasing an additional 45,710 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 247,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 27,822 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,054,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,759,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,653,000 after purchasing an additional 115,163 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE DRH opened at $5.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.16 million, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $11.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

