Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Susquehanna Bancshares

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $31.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target suggests a potential upside of 12.16% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.60.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $27.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $13.46 and a 12-month high of $49.80. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.26.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The sporting goods retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.10. Dicks Sporting Goods had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dicks Sporting Goods will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,554 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,068 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 27,806 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Dicks Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,465 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dicks Sporting Goods

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

