Digital Fantasy Sports (DFS) Trading 24% Lower Over Last Week

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges including Coindeal, P2PB2B and Cat.Ex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $337.01 or 0.04456286 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00064564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00037444 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013281 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005017 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00009009 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Profile

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. The official website for Digital Fantasy Sports is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin. The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Digital Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Digital Fantasy Sports can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Cat.Ex and Coindeal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

