Digital Gold (GOLD) Price Up 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

Digital Gold (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Digital Gold token can now be bought for $55.63 or 0.00736365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digital Gold has a market cap of $642,335.57 and approximately $14.09 million worth of Digital Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Gold has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Digital Gold alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013284 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.43 or 0.02573524 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00214547 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050593 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000186 BTC.

About Digital Gold

Digital Gold’s total supply is 17,191 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,546 tokens. Digital Gold’s official website is gold.storage. The official message board for Digital Gold is medium.com/@digitalgoldcoin.

Buying and Selling Digital Gold

Digital Gold can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digital Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Digital Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digital Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.