Digitalcoin (DGC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4.00

Digitalcoin (CURRENCY:DGC) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. One Digitalcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. Digitalcoin has a total market capitalization of $74,266.17 and $4.00 worth of Digitalcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Digitalcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000900 BTC.

SecureCoin (SRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded down 80.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Digitalcoin Coin Profile

Digitalcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Multiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2013. Digitalcoin’s total supply is 35,182,133 coins. Digitalcoin’s official website is digitalcoin.co. The Reddit community for Digitalcoin is /r/digitalcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digitalcoin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalcoinDGC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Digitalcoin Coin Trading

Digitalcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitalcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitalcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Digitalcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

