Digitex Futures 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.41 Million (DGTX)

Digitex Futures (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Digitex Futures has a market capitalization of $36.32 million and $1.41 million worth of Digitex Futures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Digitex Futures token can currently be purchased for about $0.0444 or 0.00000583 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. During the last week, Digitex Futures has traded 4.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013229 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $197.57 or 0.02596239 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00214988 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00060634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050264 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Digitex Futures Token Profile

Digitex Futures launched on January 15th, 2018. Digitex Futures’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 818,750,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Digitex Futures is /r/DigitexFutures. Digitex Futures’ official website is digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official message board is blog.digitexfutures.com. Digitex Futures’ official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Digitex Futures

Digitex Futures can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Exrates and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex Futures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digitex Futures should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digitex Futures using one of the exchanges listed above.

