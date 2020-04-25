Digiwage (WAGE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $5.00

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One Digiwage coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge and Crex24. Digiwage has a total market cap of $17,801.93 and $5.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Digiwage has traded up 5.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00340901 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00418294 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015142 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00011227 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007093 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000521 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000523 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 36.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003983 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

WAGE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 22nd, 2017. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Digiwage Coin Trading

Digiwage can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digiwage should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Digiwage using one of the exchanges listed above.

