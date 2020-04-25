Digix Gold Token (DGX) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $113,718.00

Digix Gold Token (CURRENCY:DGX) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Digix Gold Token token can now be purchased for approximately $57.46 or 0.00760248 BTC on popular exchanges including Kryptono, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Digix Gold Token has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. Digix Gold Token has a total market capitalization of $6.73 million and approximately $113,718.00 worth of Digix Gold Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013278 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $195.11 or 0.02581672 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.28 or 0.00215404 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060506 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00050478 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Digix Gold Token Token Profile

Digix Gold Token’s launch date was March 29th, 2018. Digix Gold Token’s total supply is 120,600 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,126 tokens. The Reddit community for Digix Gold Token is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digix Gold Token’s official website is digix.global. Digix Gold Token’s official Twitter account is @digixglobal.

Buying and Selling Digix Gold Token

Digix Gold Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kyber Network, Ethfinex and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digix Gold Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digix Gold Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digix Gold Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

