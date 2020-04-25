DigixDAO (DGD) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.25 Million

DigixDAO (CURRENCY:DGD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. Over the last week, DigixDAO has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. DigixDAO has a market capitalization of $73.86 million and $8.25 million worth of DigixDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DigixDAO token can currently be bought for $36.93 or 0.00488447 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including AirSwap, OKEx, Bancor Network and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013252 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $195.25 or 0.02582439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.26 or 0.00215104 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037692 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00060577 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00050581 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000823 BTC.

DigixDAO Profile

DigixDAO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 28th, 2016. DigixDAO’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for DigixDAO is /r/digix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DigixDAO’s official Twitter account is @DigixGlobal. The official website for DigixDAO is digix.global. DigixDAO’s official message board is medium.com/@digix.

According to CryptoCompare, “The DAO token is built on ethereum. The ICO – or initial coin offering – raised $5.5million to acquire the 85% of the DGD tokens. “

DigixDAO Token Trading

DigixDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, BigONE, IDEX, Liqui, Gate.io, HitBTC, Cobinhood, OKEx, Huobi, Radar Relay, Bancor Network, AirSwap and Bitbns. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigixDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigixDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DigixDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

