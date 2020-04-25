Dimecoin (DIME) Trading Up 21.9% This Week

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $58.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dimecoin has traded 21.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00019551 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003628 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000801 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002778 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 539,096,740,560 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com. The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dimecoin

Dimecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange, Cryptopia, Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

