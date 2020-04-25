Dinastycoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DCY)

Dinastycoin (CURRENCY:DCY) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 25th. One Dinastycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Dinastycoin has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar. Dinastycoin has a total market capitalization of $596,271.54 and approximately $542.00 worth of Dinastycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004618 BTC.

Fantomcoin (FCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Dashcoin (DSH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Masari (MSR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BipCoin (BIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Dinastycoin

DCY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 30th, 2017. Dinastycoin’s total supply is 1,965,606,913 coins. The official website for Dinastycoin is www.dinastycoin.com. Dinastycoin’s official Twitter account is @dinastycoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dinastycoin Coin Trading

Dinastycoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dinastycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dinastycoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dinastycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

