Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0021 on Exchanges

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Dogecoin has a total market capitalization of $262.25 million and $221.95 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dogecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Instant Bitex, Coinbe, Fatbtc and cfinex. Over the last week, Dogecoin has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dogecoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.41 or 0.00589509 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013883 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006464 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 506.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002423 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Dogecoin Coin Profile

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 124,302,538,914 coins. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Buying and Selling Dogecoin

Dogecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Coinbe, Cryptomate, Upbit, Coinsquare, Bleutrade, CoinExchange, Ovis, Kraken, Koineks, Bitbns, cfinex, HitBTC, Cryptohub, BTC Trade UA, Bittrex, BitFlip, QBTC, ZB.COM, Livecoin, CoinEgg, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, CoinEx, C-Patex, Bittylicious, BiteBTC, Exrates, Poloniex, Mercatox, Tux Exchange, Sistemkoin, FreiExchange, C-CEX, Tripe Dice Exchange, YoBit, Novaexchange, Bitsane, Tidex, Exmo, Instant Bitex, Bit-Z, Crex24, Robinhood, SouthXchange, Graviex, Cryptopia, Stocks.Exchange, OpenLedger DEX, LiteBit.eu, Gate.io, Bits Blockchain, BtcTrade.im, BCEX and Indodax. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.