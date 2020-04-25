Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) Stock Position Lifted by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 2.3% of Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of D. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 23,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 28,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,043,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.93.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.45 billion, a PE ratio of 46.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.61. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.79 and a one year high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

