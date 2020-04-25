DopeCoin Price Hits $0.0014 (DOPE)

DopeCoin (CURRENCY:DOPE) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. During the last week, DopeCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One DopeCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Cryptopia. DopeCoin has a market cap of $159,499.09 and $3,344.00 worth of DopeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.97 or 0.00591284 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00013940 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006455 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002237 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 81.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DopeCoin Profile

DOPE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2014. DopeCoin’s total supply is 116,845,228 coins. DopeCoin’s official Twitter account is @dopecoinGold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DopeCoin is www.dopecoin.com. The Reddit community for DopeCoin is /r/DopeCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling DopeCoin

DopeCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DopeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DopeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DopeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

