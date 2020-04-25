Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $245.17 Million

Analysts expect Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) to post $245.17 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $240.80 million to $249.42 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $224.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full year sales of $984.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.91 million to $995.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.98% and a net margin of 38.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Douglas Emmett currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Shares of DEI opened at $29.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.89. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 39,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 47,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

