Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,371 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $5,429,501,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,076,233 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,478,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,200 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Facebook by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,585,263,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405,542 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Facebook by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,067,599 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $834,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Facebook from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $245.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.29.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,484 shares in the company, valued at $6,567,290.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,675 shares of company stock valued at $17,288,455. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $190.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $224.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $527.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Featured Article: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.