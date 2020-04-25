Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,694 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $83.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.04. The company has a market cap of $123.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. AbbVie Inc has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.82 per share, for a total transaction of $258,075.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.18 per share, with a total value of $149,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,042,744.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.42.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

