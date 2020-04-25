DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of DS Smith plc (LON:SMDS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 327.50 ($4.31).

SMDS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 450 ($5.92) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of DS Smith to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 300 ($3.95) in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DS Smith to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 325 ($4.28) in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of DS Smith in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 365 ($4.80) to GBX 310 ($4.08) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th.

LON:SMDS opened at GBX 286.30 ($3.77) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of 12.45. DS Smith has a twelve month low of GBX 244.80 ($3.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 397.80 ($5.23). The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 286.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 346.11.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a GBX 5.40 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

