DubaiCoin (DBIX) Hits 1-Day Volume of $363.00

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0537 or 0.00000706 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin and HitBTC. DubaiCoin has a market cap of $228,876.41 and $363.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00019897 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00013850 BTC.

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00013484 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001579 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005599 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00005728 BTC.

DubaiCoin Coin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. DubaiCoin’s official website is www.arabianchain.org. DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

DubaiCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DubaiCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.