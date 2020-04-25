Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,208 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 56.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,500.00 in a report on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,600.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2,480.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Sunday, March 29th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

Shares of AMZN opened at $2,410.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,196.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.28, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,996.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,890.06.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 4.13%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 364,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,036.42, for a total transaction of $742,649,791.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,001,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,077,978,456.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,125.02, for a total value of $3,750,660.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,332,559.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 725,314 shares of company stock valued at $1,483,425,513 over the last quarter. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

