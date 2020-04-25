Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Bought by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 8.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for about 1.5% of Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,771,574.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,709. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:DUK traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $85.69. 3,723,900 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,929,741. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Duke Energy Corp has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.05. The company has a market cap of $62.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.38.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

