Dusk Network Reaches Market Cap of $4.95 Million (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 25th. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $4.95 million and $297,154.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. During the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00052564 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $336.05 or 0.04417034 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00064750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013201 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009067 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Dusk Network Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,311,654 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation.

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

