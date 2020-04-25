DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $43.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of DXC traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.92. 6,691,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,879,930. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.15. DXC Technology has a 12-month low of $7.90 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.35.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 56,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 39,603 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.3% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 127,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,838,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 2,892.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 20,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 94,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

