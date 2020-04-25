DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) by 97.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 195,439 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 96,407 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of DXC Technology worth $7,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DXC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,285,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,408,000 after purchasing an additional 949,304 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $104,804,000. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of DXC Technology by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,226,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,704,000 after buying an additional 320,036 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in DXC Technology during the 4th quarter worth $75,180,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in DXC Technology by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,943,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,061,000 after acquiring an additional 788,742 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DXC. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.79.

DXC stock opened at $15.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. DXC Technology Co has a one year low of $7.90 and a one year high of $67.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.17. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology Co will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.28%. DXC Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.07%.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

