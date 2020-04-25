Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $757.97 Million

Equities analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) will announce $757.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dycom Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $755.50 million and the highest is $760.44 million. Dycom Industries posted sales of $833.74 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dycom Industries will report full year sales of $3.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dycom Industries.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.53 million. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Dycom Industries from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stephens reduced their target price on Dycom Industries from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Dycom Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

NYSE DY opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 1.28. Dycom Industries has a twelve month low of $12.24 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.76 and a 200 day moving average of $40.56.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DY. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 383.1% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. CA Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

