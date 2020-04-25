e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 393,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,659 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.79% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $6,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 24,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,014 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Scott Milsten sold 9,548 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $181,316.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 59,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.96, for a total value of $1,185,184.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,756 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,061 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. ValuEngine upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

NYSE ELF opened at $10.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,065.93 and a beta of 2.11. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 0.11%. e.l.f. Beauty’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

