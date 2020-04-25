Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.20 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) to report sales of $2.20 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Eastman Chemical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the highest is $2.31 billion. Eastman Chemical posted sales of $2.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will report full year sales of $8.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.63 billion to $9.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $8.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.57 billion to $9.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Eastman Chemical.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 16.47%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EMN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $94.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.28.

NYSE EMN opened at $57.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.97. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is 37.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,697 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 32,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

