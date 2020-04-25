ECC Price Up 4.8% Over Last Week (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. ECC has a market capitalization of $1.90 million and approximately $260.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ECC coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, C-Patex and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, ECC has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00037851 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00041740 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000653 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,643.92 or 1.00450416 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00060039 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000062 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About ECC

ECC (ECC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 30th, 2015. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The official website for ECC is ecc.network. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling ECC

ECC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-Patex, CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ECC using one of the exchanges listed above.

