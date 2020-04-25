EchoLink (EKO) Hits Market Cap of $458,483.88

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 25th. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, HitBTC, Huobi and LBank. During the last week, EchoLink has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. EchoLink has a market cap of $458,483.88 and approximately $26,194.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00052355 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.52 or 0.04438047 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00064537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00037459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013238 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00009084 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003252 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink is a token. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo.

Buying and Selling EchoLink

EchoLink can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, HitBTC, LBank and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EchoLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

