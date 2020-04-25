Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Sold by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 40.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,754 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $2,680,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in Ecolab in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,882,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Ecolab by 9.1% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Ecolab by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after buying an additional 2,810 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total value of $4,698,065.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000 over the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ECL traded up $5.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.08. 1,272,948 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,516,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.83. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.60 and a 52 week high of $211.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $50.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 32.30%.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.50.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

