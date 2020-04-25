Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.27 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Ecopetrol SA (NYSE:EC) will post $4.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ecopetrol’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the highest is $4.50 billion. Ecopetrol posted sales of $5.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 16.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Ecopetrol will report full year sales of $14.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.72 billion to $16.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $15.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.50 billion to $17.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ecopetrol.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EC. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ecopetrol from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.40 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ecopetrol to a “hold” rating and set a $12.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.80 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ecopetrol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.30.

Shares of EC stock opened at $9.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.95. Ecopetrol has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.8938 per share. This is an increase from Ecopetrol’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a dividend yield of 8.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Ecopetrol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.15%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EC. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 175,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,507,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Ecopetrol by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,870,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,855,000 after acquiring an additional 243,291 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 337,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,744,000 after acquiring an additional 16,973 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Ecopetrol by 6.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; and Refining, Petrochemical, and Biofuels. It produces crude oil and gas; and engages in the extraction, collection, treatment, storage, commercialization, and pumping.

