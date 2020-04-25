EDC Blockchain Achieves Market Cap of $14.94 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 25th. EDC Blockchain has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $1,891.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z, DDEX, P2PB2B and DigiFinex. During the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00037991 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00041541 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000652 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,605.07 or 1.00772975 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00060990 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000063 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000488 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. The official website for EDC Blockchain is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, LocalTrade and DDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

