Eden Achieves Market Cap of $794,840.13 (EDN)

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 25th. One Eden token can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. Eden has a market capitalization of $794,840.13 and $490,724.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Eden has traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002575 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013262 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $196.30 or 0.02581279 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00214694 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00060327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00050714 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000822 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Eden Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. Eden’s official website is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Buying and Selling Eden

Eden can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Hotbit, Bilaxy and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eden using one of the exchanges listed above.

